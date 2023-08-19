ADVERTISEMENT
Foodie Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Reveal Their Favorite Place To Eat In The Caribbean Island

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to treat their fans with adorable pictures. In the latest dump, the cricketer revealed his favorite place to eat on the Caribbean Island

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 04:15:53
One of the cutest couples in the town, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma treats fans on a Friday morning with their adorable picture together on their social media handle. Taking to Instagram, the cricketer shared a heart-melting snap with her wife in the frame and revealed their favorite go-to place.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Favorite Food Place

We have often witnessed the duo hopping on food. Their love for food is clear through their Instagram feed. And today, the couple shared a picture posing outside of a cafe in Barbados. The duo seems to be on vacation, and this adorable snap made our day.

In the image, Virat and Anushka look relaxed and comfy as they pose in a casual avatar. Their beautiful smile caught our attention. The cricketer shared the snap with the caption, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate.”

Foodie Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Reveal Their Favorite Place To Eat In The Caribbean Island 843851

The food lover couple can be seen dressed in casual outfits for the outing. Anushka donned a blue oversized shirt dress with a white flip-flop and matching sunglasses. On the other hand, Virat Kohli wore a blue t-shirt and printed white shorts, and he paired it with wh it the slip-ons and a green cap on his head. They posed, displaying the menu board of the cafe. The couple enjoyed mouth-watering dishes and shared the information with their fans on social media handles.

Did you like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s foodie vacation? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News