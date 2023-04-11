Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are two of the most admired and appreciated cricketers that we have had in the country. While Gambhir has been a few years older than Virat Kohli in terms of age and experience, Virat eventually knocked off almost all major records in cricket as a batsman. He is respected and called ‘King Kohli’ for a reason and we love it. While Virat Kohli is still actively playing cricket for India and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, retired from International and IPL cricket a few years back. Presently, he is associated with the Lucknow Super Giants team as a mentor.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have a nice moment after the game:

On the field, both Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli have been fierce competitors. Both of them always strive to do the best for their team and it’s understandable. As far as the buzz on the internet is concerned, some sections feel that both of them have high respect for each other whereas, on the other hand, some feel that they don’t get along well with each other. This time, however, seems like the former seems to be the reality. After the game, both of them met and exchanged pleasantries and the snaps are going viral everywhere. See below folks –

Picture of the Day! 📸 Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir share a special moment after the game ❤️ 📸: LSG #RCBvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/5GDiv0K98C — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) April 11, 2023

Well, it is truly tough to comment on their exact equation. However, after these photos, it is clear that there is no animosity between the two and they are certainly not foes.