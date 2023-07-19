ADVERTISEMENT
Here Find Out Virat Kohli's Go To Exercise For Mobility And Strength

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the inspirations for the audience. In his latest Instagram dump, he revealed his go-to exercise for mobility and strength building

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 10:00:14
Virat Kohli is one of the fittest and most handsome cricketers in India. His on-field performance has made him an inspiration for many aspiring cricketers. He is a fitness freak, and we have often witnessed it on his Instagram account. Yet again, the master player inspires with his go-to mobility and strength exercise. Let’s find out below.

Virat Kohli’s Go-To Exercise

In his latest Instagram dump, the cricketer revealed his go-to exercise for better mobility and strength. In the shared video, Virat can be seen doing squats with a heavy weight in his hands. He didn’t wear a t-shirt flaunting his bare body. And we can only say wow! While in the caption, he said, “My go-to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats.”

Virat Kohli often shares such inspiring and fitness freak videos on his Instagram. The cricketer is a right-hand top batsman from India. He has made 75 centuries in international cricket, among which 28 centuries he made in Test matches, 46 in One Day Internationals, and 1 in Twenty20 Internationals.

He is regarded as one of the best players in the Indian cricket history. Also, he is one of the most followed celebrities on his Instagram account. He has 255 million followers on his profile. His regular posts keep him engaged with him.

What's your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

