Sports

In Pics: MS Dhoni and daughter’s unseen adorable moments together

A series of pictures featuring MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva’s unseen adorable moments are going viral all across social media. Scroll beneath to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 May,2023 00:05:06
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been hailed as a fearless and composed leader. But beyond the boundaries of the cricket field, another side to Dhoni captures the hearts of fans worldwide. It is his warmth towards daughter Ziva.

His adorable moments with his daughter, Ziva, have recently taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens gushing over their incredible bond. From adorable playtime sessions to heart-warming daddy-daughter dances, Dhoni’s love for his little one knows no bounds.

MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva’s adorable moments

In the first picture, we can see Dhoni along with Ziva taking a swim in the swimming pool, both can be seen going all smiles and enjoying the swim to the core.

In the second picture we can see Ziva holding a sketch of her father, MS Dhoni, at home. We can see Ziva all excited as she held the picture.

In the third one, we can see MS Dhoni stunning in his casuals as he poses with his daughter Ziva amidst the mountains.

The series was followed by yet another adorable rocking picture of the two, where the father-daughter duo can be seen all twinning with shades, looking the coolest.

The popular page sharing the pictures wrote, “Here we have cutest father-daughter goals for you all as we bring 5 cutest moments of winning IPL captain and legend MS Dhoni and Ziva 🥹♥️ follow @5things.about for more beautiful content 🤍”

Here take a look at the pictures:

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

