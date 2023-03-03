It is almost fair to call Virat Kohli the fashion muse. Apart from his amazing and spectacular showcase on the field, Virat’s fashion has kept us amused over the years. Owing to that, today we are here with star’s most stunning fashion decks from his Instagram timeline, and we bet you would love them all.

Here’s when Virat Kohli sparked with colours in the dull winters. He looked stunning wearing his abstract coloured sweatshirt. He teamed it with white pants. Virat completed the look with gelled spiked hair and clean trimmed beard. Keeping the swag and sass on point, Virat Kohli served pure goals to his fans.

Here’s when Virat Kohli catered casual fashion goals. The star took to his Instagram handle to share a candid look all decked up in a mint green round neck t-shirt. He teamed it with a matching suncap and a stylish nerdy square specs. Going all sunkissed in the picture, Virat posed amid the greens.

Nothing can beat Virat’s casual street style. And here’s when the star cricketer of the country decked up in his favourite shade of blue. He rocked all denim look. He wore a stylish denim jacket teamed with denim jeans and sneakers. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “My favourite shade of blue” along with blue love heart emoji.

When Virat Kohli left us amused with his stylish, classic Puma look. He wore a quick dry green t-shirt by the brand and teamed it with matching shorts, gelled hair and trimmed beard. Here take a look-



Which one of the above looks by Virat Kohli, you find most intimidating? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.