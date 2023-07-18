ADVERTISEMENT
"One of the craziest passion," says Venkatesh Prasad awestruck by MS Dhoni's bikes collection

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad met MS Dhoni in his hometown house on Monday and was awestruck with his bike collection. Check out more details below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 14:20:25
Recently the former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad met MS Dhoni in his hometown. After meeting him, he was stunned to witness his massive bike collection. Here check out what he says.

On Monday, 17th July, Venkatesh Prasad met MS Dhoni in his hometown Ranchi. The former cricketer was awestruck by Dhoni’s massive bike collection. He felt like it was not a person’s bike collection but looked like a showroom. He took to hai Twitter handle and shared tej glimpse of Dhoni’s bike collection, and he wrote, “One of the craziest passion, I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion.”

In the shared video, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh asks Venkatesh Prasad about how he feels to be in Ranchi. He says, “Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have these many bikes).”

Further, he said, “Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you.”

MS Dhoni’s bikes collection has legends like Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350, Suzuki Hayabusa, and others.

