Virat Kohli is one of the most popular and loved cricketers that we have in the country at present. He’s a living legend in the true sense of the term and well, when it comes to learning special skills and stuff from his end, youngsters genuinely feel that there’s truly quite to learn from his end. Despite all the difficult times that he’s had to deal with in the professional space, he’s maintained a level-headed approach all the time and well, all that has certainly helped him get the best out of himself at a time when self-doubt might have crept it. He’s right now fresh from a brilliant century against Australia in the 4th Test match that helped team India secure a draw.

He’s not someone who’s very active on social media all the time. But hey, whenever posts new and interesting content from his end, fans love it and for real. Well, hey folks, can you all guess as to what he’s posted? Well, right now, Virat Kohli is seen spending quality time with ‘Quick Style’ group, the famous dance squad from Norway-Thailand origin and well, we are absolutely loving the thrill factor coming from their end. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

