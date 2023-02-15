One of the most spiritual cricketers now playing is former Indian captain Virat Kohli. He never passes up the chance to travel to spiritual locations with his wife, Anushka Sharma. The pair have expressed their embrace of spirituality and how it has altered their outlook on life.

Before a few years ago, Kohli wasn’t the most spiritual person. However, he has publicly acknowledged that his wife led him down the right path, which has benefited him.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh, a spiritual location and a hub for yoga and meditation study, comes first and last on this list. Just a few days before Kohli joined the Indian team’s camp in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia, the pair paid a visit to Rishikesh.

Following their visit to Swami Dayanand Giri’s Ashram, images of Kohli and Anuska went viral. The internet was inundated with pictures of Kohli posing with his supporters.

They had just returned from a brief spiritual trip to Vrindavan when they were invited to visit.

Vrindavan

Vamika Kohli, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma travelled to Vrindavan at the beginning of the year. Lord Krishna is reputed to have spent his formative years in this sacred town in Uttar Pradesh.

The pair first visited Baba Neem Karoli’s Ashram in Atalla before moving on to the Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

In addition to eating prasad and giving out blankets to ashram residents, Kohli and Anushka spent some time there practising meditation.

Kakdi Ghat Ashram, In Nainital

Virat Kohli enjoyed a brief break following the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup disaster as he was rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. However, the contemporary great and his wife visited Nainital’s Kakdi Ghat Ashram, making the most of their tour.

According to numerous sources, they visited Baba Neeb Karori and meditated for a while. In Kalighat, along the Kosi River, is where you’ll find Baba’s Ashram.

Pictures of Anushka and Kohli at Kakdi Ghat were widely shared, and the former even accommodated a few admirers by taking photographs.

After several years of courtship, Anushka and cricketer Virat Kohli married in 2017. Only their closest friends and family members were present for the private wedding they arranged in Italy. Vamika Kohli, the couple’s kid, was later born on January 11, 2021, by Anushka and Virat. The couple doesn’t post pictures of Vamika online.

In the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, Anushka will portray cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Both the UK and Kolkata portions were used for the film’s filming. Anushka’s most recent appearance was a surprise cameo for the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar in the Netflix movie Qala last year. In 2018, she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the feature film Zero.

