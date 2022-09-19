Team India hopes to rebound against Australia at home in a 3-match T20 series after a demoralizing performance at the Asia Cup 2022. The competition starts on Tuesday, and Rohit Sharma and the team have started preparing for the opening match in Mohali. Star batsman Virat Kohli, who finished the regional championship with his 71st international century, will once more be the center of attention.

The 33-year-old scored his first T20I hundred in the last Super 4 match against Afghanistan, smashing an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries. Kohli’s return to form is one of India’s major advantages, especially with the T20 World Cup just around the corner. The former captain of India arrived in Chandigarh on Sunday and has since started working out in the nets in preparation for the opening T20I matchup with the World T20 champions.

Kohli demonstrated his dance skills before the first face-off when he was seen synchronizing his steps with partner Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder captioned his post, “You know how we do @imVkohli,” with a video on his social media page on Sunday. The video went viral, and fans love their chemistry.

