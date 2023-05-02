A day in life of Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years. As far as good quality work on TV is concerned, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was earlier seen in the popular Star Plus show titled “Imlie”. After getting her due share of success and fame in the show for some years, Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a sensation on Bigg Boss 16 reality show on Colors TV. Despite not winning the show ladies and gentlemen, Sumbul Touqeer Khan still managed to get a lot of traction towards herself in the right ways and well, no wonder, the crowd support towards her means a great deal and how.

So, to tell you all about Sumbul Touqeer Khan and her latest social media post, the actress is seen giving her fans a sneak-peek into her personal life. The diva is seen sharing with the world what all she does in her daily life and well, the vlog will certainly give you complete clarity in terms of what’s happening at her end. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love with her for real once again? See below folks –

