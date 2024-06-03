Sumbul Touqeer Offers A Sneak Peek Into Her Stylish Mirror Selfie, See Pic!

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress who has ruled hearts with her appearances in the industry. Her social media presence has also made her the talk of town. She shares every detail with admirers, from visiting new destinations to working on new projects. Sumbul posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Story this time around. Let’s have a peek below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Mirror Selfie Picture Appearance-

Sumbul Touqeer’s fashion sense is truly unique. In her latest mirror selfie, she dons a blue and white corset top, which adds a vibrant touch to her appearance. The top’s strappy design, square neckline, and corset bodice floral print enhance her femininity and elegantly highlight her shoulders and collarbones. Paired with blue jeans, it creates a classic contrast, balancing the boldness of the corset top while providing comfort and versatility.

She fashioned her hair in sleek, middle-parted waves, adding to her appearance’s effortless chicness. For makeup, Sumbul chose a fresh and radiant look, with no makeup that complements the blue and white hues of her outfit. She accessories her outfit with a minimalistic gold and red stone-embellished ring. In the picture, she flaunts her toned midriff fitted and takes a mirror selfie with a beautiful smile.

What do you think about Sumbul's mirror selfie appearance?