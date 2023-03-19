Sriti Jha, the Kumkum Bhagya actress took to her Instagram handle to share an artistic, surreal video straight from her Paris diaries. The actress can be seen cherishing it all in and out as she shared the video on her Instagram handle. The video looks absolutely dreamy and poetic, as Sriti Jha intends to do.

In the video, we can see a first glimpse of the city in the dawn. Then she went on to share a moment of the morning sunrays that fall into her apartment room. The actress’s shadow can be seen in the sunrays, while she takes a sip from her hot cup of coffee. The diva’s short wavy tresses looked majestic in the video.

She can be seen in a beautiful all black co-Ord set, as she goes on to sit on the window seat, to cherish the outside view from of the beautiful city. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Dolce far niente” in the caption.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Sriti Jha was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress earlier to that, was seen in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show also featured other popular actors from the tv industry. Sriti showcased some crazy stunt drills in the show. However, it wasn’t the first we got to witness her adventurous side. Her slacklining videos on Instagram have already given the hint of it. She is also an active Instagram user, and owns a huge fan following on her social media. All thanks to her regular engaging posts that she drops on her timeline.