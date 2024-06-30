A Fan Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Fame Niyati Fatnani ‘Best Khiladi’ To Her Magical Look In New Photos

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been creating buzz all over the internet since the premiere of the first episode. Whether contestants are suffering major issues or the stars are sharing a glimpse of their fun time in Romania, the show has become the talk of the town. While Shalin Bhanot’s inclusion in the top five created a buzz, a user named Niyati Fatnani, the best Khiladi, under her new post. Let’s take a look below.

Niyati Fatnani’s New Photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niyati Fatnani shared a new photo from Romania as she enjoyed her time in nature. In the image, the actress poses in sunny weather under a blue sky surrounded by greenery. In the image, she looks beautiful wearing a black sports bralette paired with a black and white checkered bottom, flaunting her curvy waist and overall stunning figure. However, it was her beautiful curls and hairstyle that caught our attention. She left her hair open, and the flying flicks made her look mesmerized. She looks oh-so-breathtaking with bold black eyes, shiny red cheeks, and matte lips.

Sharing the gorgeous photo, Niyati expressed her feelings in the caption, saying, “Solemnly here.” As soon as the actress shared the new photo, a user wrote, “Best khiladi, hope you will win the show.” The other said, “Oh prettiest niyu.”