Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress in the industry. She is known for her role in the TV series Channa Mereya alongside Karan Wahi and her portrayal in Disney + Hotstar’s Dear Ishq as Asmita Roy. Recently, Niyati has been shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Romania, where she always shares a glimpse on Instagram. Now, Niyati posted a picture series of herself while flaunting her golden hour. Take a look at the photos below!

Niyati Fatnani’s Instagram Post-

On Instagram, Niyati Fatnani shared photos showing her stunning beauty as she took pictures in Romania. The actress opts for a teal round neckline and a half-sleeved plain crop top, showcasing her toned midriff. Niyati flaunts her style by pairing a look with a matching color high-waisted elastic knot-tied pocket featuring pants.

Niyati opts for minimal makeup with gorgeous makeup, including black eyeliner and creamy brown lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver ring. She styles her look with a side-partition wavy open hairstyle. In the photo, Niyati showcases her glam look in the golden hour. Next, Niyati opts for a side pose while looking at the camera with a blue-shaded filter. Lastly, Niyati flaunts her candid look, and her charismatic eyes catch our attention, leaving us awestruck.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra Feels Heat As Niyati Fatnani Goes Candid Flaunting Golden Hour Moments 903441

As soon as Niyati shares pictures on Instagram, his co-contestant Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Karanveer Mehra turns to her post and comments, “Wow…. & nice music.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra Feels Heat As Niyati Fatnani Goes Candid Flaunting Golden Hour Moments 903442

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates and exciting news about your favorite celebrities. Don’t miss out on the latest buzz!