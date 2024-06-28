Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Karanveer Mehra Feels Heat As Niyati Fatnani Goes Candid Flaunting Golden Hour Moments

Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress in the industry. She is known for her role in the TV series Channa Mereya alongside Karan Wahi and her portrayal in Disney + Hotstar’s Dear Ishq as Asmita Roy. Recently, Niyati has been shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Romania, where she always shares a glimpse on Instagram. Now, Niyati posted a picture series of herself while flaunting her golden hour. Take a look at the photos below!

Niyati Fatnani’s Instagram Post-

On Instagram, Niyati Fatnani shared photos showing her stunning beauty as she took pictures in Romania. The actress opts for a teal round neckline and a half-sleeved plain crop top, showcasing her toned midriff. Niyati flaunts her style by pairing a look with a matching color high-waisted elastic knot-tied pocket featuring pants.

Niyati opts for minimal makeup with gorgeous makeup, including black eyeliner and creamy brown lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver ring. She styles her look with a side-partition wavy open hairstyle. In the photo, Niyati showcases her glam look in the golden hour. Next, Niyati opts for a side pose while looking at the camera with a blue-shaded filter. Lastly, Niyati flaunts her candid look, and her charismatic eyes catch our attention, leaving us awestruck.

As soon as Niyati shares pictures on Instagram, his co-contestant Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Karanveer Mehra turns to her post and comments, “Wow…. & nice music.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates and exciting news about your favorite celebrities. Don’t miss out on the latest buzz!