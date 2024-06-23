Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Niyati Fatnani Flaunts Charismatic Beauty In Sunkissed Look, Fans Say, “Abhishek Ke Saath…”

Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress in the industry. She is known for her role in the TV series Channa Mereya alongside Karan Wahi and her portrayal in Disney + Hotstar’s Dear Ishq as Asmita Roy. Recently, Niyati has been busy shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Romania, where she always shares a glimpse on Instagram. Now, Niyati posted a picture of herself while soaking in the sunshine. Take a look at the photos below!

Niyati Fatnani’s Sunkissed Photos-

Taking to Instagram, Niyati Fatnani shared photos of herself showing her stunning beauty as she took pictures in Romania. The actress opts for a red strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart neckline, bustier top, and matching bottom, which showcases her toned physique. Niyati flaunts her style in a front puffy with side bangs and rests open tresses hairstyle.

Niyati opts for minimal makeup with gorgeous makeup, including black eyeliner and creamy brown lips. She accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops and a silver ring. In the photo, the actress showcases her glam look in the sunshine. Next, Niyati opts for a candid pose while sitting on the wooden bench. In the next picture, she poses while eating a sandwich in a close-up look. Lastly, the actress soaks herself in the stunning sunshine and shows her gleaming beauty.

Fans Reaction To Her Post-

As soon as Niyati posted on Instagram, fans turned to her post and wrote, “One post please, Abhishek ke sath.” Another wrote, “Abhishek bhai ke saath el photo to Banta hai bhabhi Ji” with two red hearts.

Which Abhishek fans are hinting at, Malhan or Kumar?

