Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Niyati Fatnani And Karanveer Mehra Share Fun-filled Hug In Nature

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been creating buzz all over the internet since the show’s announcement. Several contestants made it to the headlines because of their injuries while performing stunts, and many entertained fans through behind-the-scenes glimpses of enjoying themselves with co-contestants. And now Niyati Fatnani shared insights of her fun time and cozy hug with Karanveer Mehra.

Niyati Fatnani’s Fun Banter With Co-contestant Karanveer Mehra

Taking to her Instagram handle, Niyati re-shared a photo on her Instagram handle shared by co-contestant Karanveer Mehra. In the image, the duo indulges in fun banter in the beautiful green nature of Romania. Niyati poses with Karan like a couple as they hug each other in a fun way. The actor held Niyati’s leg and waist, creating a professional dance pose. Showcasing off their fun banter, the duo smiled for the photo. With the backdrop of blue sky and greenery, the duo look cute.

Karanveer Mehra looks dapper in a white t-shirt paired with ripped denim and cool. At the same time, his black glasses and chunky shoes complement his appearance. On the other hand, Niyati rocks her cool vibe in a grey co-ord set, including a comfy crop top paired with joggers. Her minimalistic look and black shoes complete her appearance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 has contestants like Niyati Fatnani, Karanveer Mehra, Sumona Chakravarti, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani and others.