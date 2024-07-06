Khatron Ke Khiladi S14: Babes Krishna Shroff, Aditi Sharma & Niyati Fatnani Showcase Their Bold Sides

Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s first stunt-based reality show, promises to deliver nail-biting stunts, thrilling tasks, and moments of sheer bravery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show, hosted by the dynamic Rohit Shetty, will feature a mix of physical and mental challenges that will test the contestants’ courage, strength, and determination.

Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s younger sister, is a fitness enthusiast and social media influencer. She has been flaunting her bold looks on Instagram. She posted herself wearing complete white. Standing in front of a white background, Krishna is posing in a white deep-neck coat paired with parallel white pants; a minimal touch of makeup and jewelry makes her look fabulous. With her athletic fitness and fearless attitude, Krishna is expected to be a strong contender on the show.

Aditi Sharma is known for her roles in TV shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka and Rab Se Hai Dua. In a black tube cropped top paired with brown pants, the actress looks hot. In the picture, we can see a scar on her shoulder, which might have been caused during the show’s shooting. She believes that Khatron Ke Khiladi is an opportunity for her to connect with her audience on a deeper level and showcase her real self without scripts or rehearsals.

Niyati Fatnani, who has appeared in shows like Nazar and Channa Mereya, is a dancer-turned-actress confident that her flexibility and dance background will help her in the show. In black sportswear, she posted herself straight from the sets of KKK14. She is excited to overcome her fears, push her limits, and learn new skills on the show.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast who loves adventure sports and traveling. Aditi is a self-proclaimed foodie who loves exploring new cuisines, and Niyati is a dance lover who enjoys spending time with her family. With their bold and daring attitudes, Krishna Shroff, Aditi Sharma, and Niyati Fatnani will make a mark on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The show promises to be an action-packed ride, and with these talented actresses on board, it will be a thrilling experience for the audience.