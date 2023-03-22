Gurmeet Choudhary and Neil Bhatt are two of the most celebrated actors from the television industry. Known for their amazing work on the screen, the actors have managed to garner a sizable fanbase on their Instagram too. Owing to that, their latest posts on their Instagram are giving us some pure lifestyle goals, as they share a sneakpeek from their weekday afternoons.

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Instagram handle to share a candid reel. The actor can be seen taking a ride in train, while cherishing the outside view from the train. We can it’s raining heavily outside, and Gurmeet all lost in the beauty of it. The actor can be seen wearing a casual black t-shirt. He teamed it with stylish black printed cargo pants. The actor completed the look with his casual hair curls and sneakers. Sharing the video, he synced to a song, making the video more soothing to look at.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Let’s go somewhere”

Neil Bhatt on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share some candid photoshoot pictures. Thea actor looks stunning in his blue blazer suit that he topped on his formal white shirt. The actor completed the look with his gelled hair and stubble beard. The actor can also be seen enjoying the picturesque view from the window.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “दूर मंज़िल दिखाई दे रही है , पर सफ़र का लुत्फ़ उठा रहा हूँ” in the caption.

