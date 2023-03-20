Nakuul Mehta holds a hidden goof! And it’s proven as he shares a hilarious Sunday selfie on his Instagram stories, giving us a good laugh for the day. The actor took to her Instagram to share a picture, as he slips into the ‘Raavan’ avatar. However, while we aren’t letting go of the fun moment, we also hope that it’s a probable insight from his new upcoming project!

It’s been heart-breaking for all of us after Nakuul Mehta left the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. The actor portrayed the role of Ram in the show. The show also starred Disha Parmar as the female lead Priya. However, both the stars are no longer a part of the show now. Ever since we miss watching Nakuul Mehta on the screen.

And now this casual fun Sunday moment on Nakuul’s Instagram timeline is just adding a round of speculation that, it could be from his next onscreen project. Sharing the picture, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Happy Sunday” along with an explosion emoji in the caption.

Here take a look-

The actor can be seen wearing a casual black t-shirt. He teamed it with his heavy bearded look, black shades and a beaded golden crown on his head. He smiled and posed with a quirk for the picture. Apart from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, Nakuul Mehta is also known for his work in the show Ishqbaaz, which also starred Surbhi Chandna.

Do you think the above insight is from his upcoming project? Let us know your guesses in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.