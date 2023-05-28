ADVERTISEMENT
A sneak peek into Paras Kalnawat’s ‘pyar-dosti’ moment

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 13:55:20
Paras Kalnawat, the popular actor known for his role in the popular television show Kundali Bhagya, recently treated his fans to a delightful behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show.

Paras Kalnawat shares a video from KB sets

In the video, Paras exuded charm and elegance as he donned a stunning mint green kurta, paired with crisp white pyjamas. His ethnic ensemble showcased his impeccable sense of style and added a touch of sophistication to his on-screen persona.

Paras’ co-star, Sana, looked absolutely breathtaking in her red embellished lehenga choli. The vibrant hue of her attire accentuated her beauty, while the intricate embellishments added a regal touch to her ensemble. With minimal makeup and a focus on enhancing her natural features, Sana exuded grace and poise. The heavy golden accessories she adorned further elevated her look, exuding an aura of royalty.

The behind-the-scenes video not only showcased the actors’ impeccable fashion choices but also provided a glimpse into the grandeur and visual splendor of Kundali Bhagya. The show, known for its captivating storyline and talented ensemble cast, has garnered a massive fan following and continues to captivate audiences with its intriguing twists and turns. Paras Kalnawat’s portrayal of his character in the show has earned him immense appreciation, while Sana’s mesmerizing performance adds depth and charm to the narrative.

As Paras Kalnawat and Sana bring their characters to life on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, their on-screen chemistry and captivating performances continue to enthrall viewers. The behind-the-scenes video serves as a testament to the meticulous attention to detail and effort put into creating a visually stunning and immersive world for the audience. Kundali Bhagya continues to be a beloved show, captivating fans with its compelling storyline and the extraordinary talents of its cast.

