ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

A tale of Sunayana Fozdar’s monsoon shenanigans, watch video

Sharing a delightful video on her Instagram handle, Sunayana looked like a breath of fresh air in a beautiful floral purple flared dress that perfectly matched the vibrant surroundings.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Jul,2023 09:15:58
A tale of Sunayana Fozdar’s monsoon shenanigans, watch video 838290

Monsoon madness has taken over, and our very own Anjali Bhabhi from “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” Sunayana Fozdar, is not one to miss out on the fun! The diva recently gave us a glimpse of her monsoon shenanigans as she fully embraced the rainy season. Sharing a delightful video on her Instagram handle, Sunayana looked like a breath of fresh air in a beautiful floral purple flared dress that perfectly matched the vibrant surroundings.

Sunayana cherishes the monsoon drizzle

With the raindrops playing their sweet melody in the background, Sunayana couldn’t help but get lost in the magic of the monsoon. Her infectious smile and twinkling eyes spoke volumes about the joy she felt as she danced and twirled in the rain. The actress truly knows how to make the most of this enchanting season!

Keeping her makeup subtle and letting her hair flow freely, Sunayana proved that simplicity and natural beauty are the ultimate keys to monsoon bliss. She effortlessly proved that one can look stunning even without heavy makeup and elaborate hairstyles – it’s all about embracing your authentic self!

As we watch Sunayana Fozdar revel in the monsoon’s embrace, we can’t help but feel a surge of happiness. Her contagious energy and love for the rain make us want to step out and dance along with her.

So, let’s grab our umbrellas and join the monsoon madness with Sunayana as our guide to a joyous rainy season!

What say? Check out the video here:

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC's Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts 'Monday Blues' Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It 837002
TMKOC’s Sunayana Fozdar Flaunts ‘Monday Blues’ Vibe, Palak Sindhwani Loves It
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram 836402
Congratulations: Sunayana Fozdar hits a milestone of 1M on Instagram
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch 835705
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch
TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’ 835482
TMKOC Stars’ Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic 822380
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen hits with quirk as she visits Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, see pics 838288
Anushka Sen hits with quirk as she visits Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, see pics
Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening? 838281
Paras Kalnawat talks about ‘love’ and ‘boundaries’, what’s happening?
Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out 838252
Ranveer-Alia drop in an epic Rocky-Rani off-screen moment ahead of RRPK release, check out
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says 'Heat Wave..' 838223
Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Pictures; Vijay Verma Says ‘Heat Wave..’
In Pics: Alia Bhatt keeps check on tie-dye trend with traditional flair 838192
In Pics: Alia Bhatt keeps check on tie-dye trend with traditional flair
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers 838050
Oh, so hot! Jacqueline Fernandez ups the quirk factor in denim bralette and red joggers
Read Latest News