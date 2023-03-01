Actor Shah Faisal Saifi who has featured in shows Emotional Atyachar, Fear Files, Adaalat, and also forayed into the comic space with The Great Indian Family, recently donned a new hat, that of being a fashion stylist. He had the opportunity of styling actors like Tanuj Virwani, Elli EvrRam, Ishita Raaj for a Bollywood magazine cover shoot.

Sharing this experience with IWMBuzz.com, the actor states, “I started my career as a model long back. So I have learned how to make myself presentable. We all know very well as being actors, we need to carry ourselves very well. I used to style myself till now. I used to help my friends occasionally. But you can say that I got more creative in this field during the lockdown.”

“During the lockdown, I got time to read. Slowly, I gained more knowledge of the ins and outs of fashion. Recently, I met Vicky Idnani the renowned photographer. We were discussing about styling when he told me that I have a good sense of it. So I joined him as a stylist. He called me for a shoot as a stylist. I went there and did my job. He was so impressed that he praised me a lot,” states Faisal.

This actually paved way for Shah Faisal for a new beginning as stylist. “He called me after a month or so, for a big shoot with Tanuj Virwani, Elli AvrRam, Ishita Raaj. It was a nice experience and I am happy that I am moulding myself to follow my passion which lies in fashion and styling.”

Shah Faisal also tells us, “This new opportunity as a stylist will never stop me from acting. Acting will continue to be my first love. I am looking for good opportunities.”

