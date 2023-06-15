Adorable! Nakuul Mehta drops appreciation post for a special fan, check out

Prepare to be touched by the heartwarming tale of fandom and connection! Nakuul Mehta, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor who has won hearts with his performances, recently shared an appreciation post for a special fan who embarked on an extraordinary journey just to meet him. This incredible lady flew all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai, fueled by her admiration for Nakuul and the hope of meeting him at an event he had expressed excitement about. With sheer determination, she checked into a hostel, eagerly anticipating the chance to finally have a conversation with her idol.

Nakuul Mehta’s heart-warming post

In the picture, we can see the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor posing with his special fan, Bindu who came down to meet him from another city. Sharing the beautiful picture, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Here’s a lady who flew all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai, checked herself into a hostel at a random drop of a story on the gram by an actor, who by her own admission is someone she greatly admires but has no confirmation and only hope that maybe this guy will show up at an event he promises to be excited about and hopefully will find a way to meet him and then hopefully they’ll chat and she will call her daughter back home to tell her how happy she is that she finally made it and then there would be tears on either side of that video call and the actor in context who by now is in equal measure amazed & overwhelmed at this beautiful moment which he is witnessing as a total outsider, whilst trying to fathom what is this love even and then also trying to understand why his wife on the next seat is in a pool of tears at this exchange is an event I’d like to document for a time when the arch lights fade away and hopefully memories stay as a reminder to me that this why we did what we did…

Thank you Hema for your overwhelming love, your spirit of abandon of chasing a fictional character from across the country and sharing everything you did on that wonderful evening at the Royal Opera House and to your daughters who gave you the wings to do this.. All of you are are total NUTS”

Bindu’s reaction to the post

Soon after Nakuul shared the heart-felt post on his Instagram, an emotional Bindu commented, “Right now tears are rolling down from my eyes while reading this post. Thanks a lot to you Nakuul for giving me this opportunity to meet you and fulfil my dream. Also I am glad to meet Jankee. But missed Sufi😞😞. I would say for myself ‘next time better luck’. In all these years I wanted only to see you so closely but not anyone else. You are such an amazing person and really down to earth. Love you and your family a lot”

Fans went all welled up looking at this beautiful thoughtful post. One wrote, “I have never seen my mom admiring a person so much. You are such a humble person who heard her stories and respected her admiration . I love your drama and your acting. Thank you for making her day and hope you have an amazing career ahead”

Another wrote, “Never seen such a humble actor and amazing human..thanks for making my mom’s dream come true..she is your biggest admirer..hope all your dreams come true and have a wonderful career ahead sir ❤️❤️❤️ love from Hyderabad”