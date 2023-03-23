Nakuul Mehta has left his Instagram fans all wowed with his latest family photodump on social media. The actor earlier too has catered goals with his pictures featuring his family members, however these recent ones from his latest vacay are prompting nothing but happiness and love, while Nakuul made memories with his families.

In the pictures, we can see Nakuul Mehta wearing a beautiful cute printed white shirt. He teamed it with matching beige pants. The actor kept his hair casual and messy, with his classic moustache on point. The actor posed along with his wife Jankee and son Sufi in the pictures. The actor went on to share some more pictures with his family in the row, giving us pure family goals.

Sharing the beautiful pictures, Nakuul Mehta wrote, “Took the next of kin and life partner to the land where his grand parents were born and boy, did we feel at 🏡” He added, “Thank you for always finding us rare finds which nourish the soul and calm the city dwellers within.” In the caption.

Here take a look-

Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Nakuul portrayed the role of Ram Kapoor in the show. The show also starred Disha Parmar, who portrayed as Priya. Nakuul, without any doubt portrayed and characterised the character with perfection. His chemistry with Disha Parmar also garnered immense love from the netizens. However, as of now, the actors are no longer a part of the show.