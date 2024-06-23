Airport Fashion: Ashnoor Kaur And Zain Imam Twins In Casual Fit, Checkout Photos!

Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam are well-known actors in the television industry. Ashnoor Kaur is known for her role in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Zain Imam, who gained popularity in Tashan-E-Ishq. Aside from acting, Ashnoor and Zain are known for their social media presence. Recently, Ashnoor Kaur turned to Instagram to showcase her stylish look in a casual twinning look with Zain Imam at the airport. Take a look at the photos below!

Ashnoor Kaur And Zain Imam Twinning Moment At Airport-

Taking to Instagram story, Ashnoor Kaur posts a picture series of herself with Zain Imam, setting new fashion goals. In the picture, they both sport white and pink dual colour sneakers, capturing a cute picture while showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. Ashnoor Kaur also shares a glimpse of the airport in a collage picture, showcasing her glowing pink blushy look and a picture of the airport, adding to the overall style statement.

Ashnoor Kaur also took a mirror selfie picture as she opted for a white strappy, deep neckline, bust-fitted flared western dress. She styles her look with side-partition wavy open tresses and pairs her look with a black wristwatch. Lastly, the actress took a selfie picture with Zain Imam as he twinned his look in a white T-shirt and black pants. They are seen heading on their trip with other members, and wrote, “Off we go,” with an airplane sticker.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.