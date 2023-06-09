ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'

One of the famous stars in the entertainment business Shraddha Arya last night attended the launch of Badtameez Dil with other celebrities and birthday girl Ekta Kapoor. But her reaction when Paps asked about jijaji.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 20:00:51
"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'

Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob of Hindi Television. The actress last night attended a launch party of Badtameez Dil by Alt Balaji. The actress had fun, and many other actors were also present. She also posed with the Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor and had fun throughout the time. But her reaction when asked about Jijaji caught our attention. Let’s check out.

Shraddha, for the launch party, donned a lime green halter neck satin kurta paired with palazzo pants. She styled her look with gold earrings, an open hairstyle, rosy makeup, and printed toe point stilettos, uplifting her glam. The actress posed with her co-stars Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali from the show Kundali Bhagya. Later the diva shared a space with Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor and actress Shivangi Joshi. She captioned her post, “Date Night… Chiefly, with the box of Popcorns! 😂

Do not Miss #BadtameezDil on @amazonprime MiniTv .

@ektarkapoor , We Love You! ❤️.”

On the other hand, the Kundali Bhagya star’s reaction when asked about Jijaji (her husband) caught attention. The paparazzi asked her ‘Jijaji kaisa hai.” The actress, blushing, said, ‘Jijaji bahot ache hai.’ She also shared that she doesn’t understand how he lives alone. Further, she mentioned she remembers him a lot and will now talk with him on a video call. Throughout the chat, she blushed and looked utterly in love with her hubby.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Paras Kalnawat Blames Shraddha Arya For Spoiling Him?
Paras Kalnawat Blames Shraddha Arya For Spoiling Him?
Here's How Shraddha Arya Fulfills Husband's Responsibility
Here's How Shraddha Arya Fulfills Husband's Responsibility
Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch
Shraddha Arya Shares Romantic Moments With Hubby, Watch
Shraddha Arya's Bridal Look; Watch BTS Video
Shraddha Arya's Bridal Look; Watch BTS Video
Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Revisits Old Memory!
Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Revisits Old Memory!
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
“People like to troll me than other celebs”, Shraddha Arya on getting mocked for wearing heels at an event
Latest Stories
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Jee Karda’ has special connection with her childhood, read
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how
Mithila Palkar gets back her 'normalcy' again, here's how
Tara Sutaria's Summer Special Drink; Check Out
Tara Sutaria's Summer Special Drink; Check Out
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's BTS photo from Badtameez Dil set delights fans
Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's BTS photo from Badtameez Dil set delights fans
Young Indian Car Designer Sahil Khan's Passion and Attention to Detail Propel Him to Stardom in the Industry
Young Indian Car Designer Sahil Khan's Passion and Attention to Detail Propel Him to Stardom in the Industry
Read Latest News