"Akele kaise rahte..." Shraddha Arya chimes when paparazzi teases her about 'Jijaji'

Shraddha Arya is a heartthrob of Hindi Television. The actress last night attended a launch party of Badtameez Dil by Alt Balaji. The actress had fun, and many other actors were also present. She also posed with the Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor and had fun throughout the time. But her reaction when asked about Jijaji caught our attention. Let’s check out.

Shraddha, for the launch party, donned a lime green halter neck satin kurta paired with palazzo pants. She styled her look with gold earrings, an open hairstyle, rosy makeup, and printed toe point stilettos, uplifting her glam. The actress posed with her co-stars Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali from the show Kundali Bhagya. Later the diva shared a space with Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor and actress Shivangi Joshi. She captioned her post, “Date Night… Chiefly, with the box of Popcorns! 😂

Do not Miss #BadtameezDil on @amazonprime MiniTv .

@ektarkapoor , We Love You! ❤️.”

On the other hand, the Kundali Bhagya star’s reaction when asked about Jijaji (her husband) caught attention. The paparazzi asked her ‘Jijaji kaisa hai.” The actress, blushing, said, ‘Jijaji bahot ache hai.’ She also shared that she doesn’t understand how he lives alone. Further, she mentioned she remembers him a lot and will now talk with him on a video call. Throughout the chat, she blushed and looked utterly in love with her hubby.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.