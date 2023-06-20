All About Shraddha Arya's Girls' Vacation Vibes, Check Out

The gorgeous bahu Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya has always been in the headlines for her active social media presence. This time the diva is ruling over the internet with her vacation pictures. Let’s check out vacation destination and some fun vibes from her vacation.

Firstly, the actress took flight with her girls; her sister was also there. She shared a selfie from the plane, everyone wearing black glasses. Later after reaching, she dropped a group photo with her girl smiling and ready to do some masti maza. The actress started her vacation with the blessings of Lord Shiva and shared the snap of Rudraksha wearing in hands.

Lastly, the actress shared a picture of the weather and surrounding from her stay that looked all green and iconic. Well, you might be wondering what place she had gone to. Shraddha Arya is enjoying her vacation with girls in Uttrakhand. She also attended the Rishikesh ganga aarti. Not just that, she also enjoyed playing in the Ganga water with her girls.

In her latest shared post, the diva seems to have all the fun and excitement to further enjoy her trip to beautiful Rishikesh. She captioned her post, “A Long Due Trip To The Ganges.”

