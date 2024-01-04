All Smiles! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash attend friend’s Haldi ceremony

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the dynamic couple whose journey began in the Bigg Boss house, recently graced their friend’s Haldi ceremony, spreading joy, laughter and radiating happiness. The lovebirds shared glimpses of their joyous moments from the event on their social media handles, and it’s a sight to behold.

Tejasswi Prakash looked stunning in yellow

Tejasswi Prakash looked absolutely stunning in a pre-draped floral yellow saree. The saree featured palazzo bottoms adorned with golden embellishments, adding a touch of glamour to her vibrant look. Complementing the ensemble was a gorgeous embellished backless deep-neck yellow bralette, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. With dewy minimal makeup, a pair of elegant earrings, and her hair styled in a chic ponytail, Tejasswi was the epitome of grace and beauty.

Karan Kundrra shines in blue

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, rocked a beautiful blue embellished chikankari kurta paired with a stylish white waistcoat and pyjama. Adding flair to his ensemble were orange jutis, stylish black shades, and neatly gelled hair. His fusion of traditional and contemporary elements exuded charm and style.

See photos:

The couple, in high spirits at their friend’s celebration, captioned their photos with, “Khushiyaan da chadeya ajj vellaa vey..! tejasswiprakash,” and tagged the beaming bride and groom, Sharyu Mahale and Kyle Dempsey . The caption captures the essence of the joyous occasion, emphasizing the shared happiness and festive vibe of the Haldi ceremony.