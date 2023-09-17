Television | Celebrities

Shraddha Arya, the star of the popular TV show “Kundali Bhagya,” recently gave us some major couple goals as she enjoyed a cozy day out in the picturesque city of Vizag with her husband Rahul Nagal. The actress, known for her radiant smile, shared a series of heartwarming pictures on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse into their delightful outing.

For the day, Shraddha opted for a stunning olive green halter neck kurta set, exuding elegance and comfort. Her sleek straight hair and minimal makeup perfectly complemented the laid-back yet stylish look. To add that extra touch of glam, she slipped into a pair of black strappy heels, proving that even a casual day out can be a fashion statement.

But the real star of these photos is the happiness on Shraddha and Rahul’s faces as they pose candidly, radiating pure joy. The couple tied the knot in November 2021, following a year of dating, and their chemistry and camaraderie are simply heartwarming.

Check out pictures-

Now, speaking of “Kundali Bhagya,” the show has been a roaring success in the world of Indian television. A spin-off of “Kumkum Bhagya,” it revolves around the ups and downs of the lives of Preeta and Karan, played by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, respectively. The show’s intriguing storyline, dramatic twists, and remarkable performances by the cast have made it a favourite among viewers.

As Shraddha Arya enjoys her day out with Rahul Nagal, it’s clear that she brings the same infectious smile from her on-screen character to her real-life moments. She’s not just a talented actress but also an inspiration to many when it comes to balancing work, love, and life. Here’s to Shraddha and Rahul for spreading the love and reminding us that happiness is the best accessory!