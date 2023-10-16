Television | Celebrities

Munawar Faruqui, who is also the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp Season 1, is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 17. He exclusively spoke to IWMBuzz.com about participating in Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui, the popular stand-up comedian, who is also the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp Season 1, is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Before entering the show, the actor exclusively spoke to IWMBuzz.com about participating in Bigg Boss 17 after winning Lock Upp, strengths, weaknesses, and more. Read on:

You also won Lock Upp, what motivated you to participate in Bigg Boss 17?

Winning a show is a big achievement. And when you know you are good at reality shows then of course you should not miss the chance. Especially if it is Bigg Boss, the number one show in India so you don’t want to miss the opportunity.

How do you plan to handle the unique challenges and conflicts that often arise in the Bigg Boss house?

I will try to handle them by understanding them, talking it out with the person with whom I am facing a conflict, by listening carefully.

What aspects of your personality do you believe will make you a strong contender in the Bigg Boss game?

I am very real. People often call themselves real and then become conscious while making any decision. However, I am not like that. I have always been real and never pretended anything.

What are your weaknesses and strengths?

I have all human emotions but it depends on how I handle them. I get angry at things and that is a weakness but sometimes this anger works in my favor too so automatically it becomes a strength. I believe my strength is that I take time before making any decision.