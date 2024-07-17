Animal Lover: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash’s Cute Interaction With Blue Lovebird

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most loved couples in town. The duo fell for each other inside Bigg Boss 15’s house, and since then, they have been inseparable. Though news of their breakup fueled the past few days, the couple quashed it by sharing photos from their lovey-dovey vacations together. Today, they are grabbing attention through their cute interactions with a blue lovebird. Let’s take a look.

On his Instagram story, Karan shared a glimpse of a beautiful blue lovebird who flew to his house. The actor mentioned in the text that Tejinder Singh saved the bird and tagged his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, which hints that his girlfriend saved the bird. He wrote, “Saved from getting eaten alive by the crows by Tejinderr Singh.”

Re-sharing the story, Tejasswi Prakash shared about the whole incident that happened yesterday. She revealed that other birds attacked the blue lovebird, and Tejasswi saved her. The blue lovebird looks happy today, which makes the Bigg Boss 15 winner happy. She wrote, “This is Layla… yesterday when I was getting home I saw 4 crows attacking her and she was badly hurt… couldn’t even fly high, it hasn’t even been a day since I picked her up she already looks happy… yayyy.”

With Karan’s sweet gesture for the bird sitting on his balcony and Tejasswi’s act of saving the bird, the couple proves to be Animal lovers.