Anjum Fakih And Kundali Bhagya Gang Aces Barbiecore Vibe; See Pics

Anjum Fakih and Kundali Bhagya Gang are out for a night out together in their Barbiecore avatar in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 22:05:46
Kundali Bhagya’s cast is an amazing set of actors full of fun and entertainment. Anjum Fakih portrays the role of Shrusti, Preeta, aka Shraddha Arya’s sister, in the show. The duo is one of the most loved onscreen sisters who also share a great real bond. Anjum with her Kundali Bhagya Gang in the Instagram share.

Anjum Fakih And Kundali Bhagya Gang’s Barbiecore Vibe.

In the shared pictures by Anjum, everyone was decked in pink color and flaunted their strong Barbiecore vibe. Anjum wore a white crop top with blue denim and styled her look with a pink shrug. Shraddha wore a blue jumpsuit with pink floral prints secured with a belt. Paras Kalnawat looked cool in a tie-dye hoodie and white joggers. At the same time, Baseer Ali became out of the box with his tangerine jacket and ripped denim.

The gang went out for dinner last night and enjoyed watching Barbie. In comparison, two other girls shared the space with the Kundali Bhagya gang. The actors posed behind the Barbie posted together and looked cute. The group went out after days, and seeing the fam enjoy time together is always entertaining.

Anjum Fakih, in her caption, wrote, “Vibing in pinks
Absolutely ten on ten
A night to remember
Cuz I am with my Barbie
And my Kens…”

Did you like Anjum Fakih and Kundali Bhagya gang Barbiecore vibe? Share your views and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya refuses to help Preeta
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (17 – 22 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Srishti come face to face
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti learns about Rajveer’s arrest drama
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya threatens Rajveer
It’s A ‘Smile’ Day For Priya Bapat; Check Out
Subhashree Ganguly Receives ‘Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude
After Janhvi Kapoor, Now Varun Dhawan Pens A Thanks Note For ‘Massive Love’ For ‘Bawaal’
Monalisa Begins Her Day With A Fresh Morning In Purple Monokini
Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha
Exclusive: Nikhil Parmar to enter Anupamaa
