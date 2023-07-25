Anjum Fakih And Kundali Bhagya Gang Aces Barbiecore Vibe; See Pics

Kundali Bhagya’s cast is an amazing set of actors full of fun and entertainment. Anjum Fakih portrays the role of Shrusti, Preeta, aka Shraddha Arya’s sister, in the show. The duo is one of the most loved onscreen sisters who also share a great real bond. Anjum with her Kundali Bhagya Gang in the Instagram share.

Anjum Fakih And Kundali Bhagya Gang’s Barbiecore Vibe.

In the shared pictures by Anjum, everyone was decked in pink color and flaunted their strong Barbiecore vibe. Anjum wore a white crop top with blue denim and styled her look with a pink shrug. Shraddha wore a blue jumpsuit with pink floral prints secured with a belt. Paras Kalnawat looked cool in a tie-dye hoodie and white joggers. At the same time, Baseer Ali became out of the box with his tangerine jacket and ripped denim.

The gang went out for dinner last night and enjoyed watching Barbie. In comparison, two other girls shared the space with the Kundali Bhagya gang. The actors posed behind the Barbie posted together and looked cute. The group went out after days, and seeing the fam enjoy time together is always entertaining.

Anjum Fakih, in her caption, wrote, “Vibing in pinks

Absolutely ten on ten

A night to remember

Cuz I am with my Barbie

And my Kens…”

Did you like Anjum Fakih and Kundali Bhagya gang Barbiecore vibe?