Anti-heroes are the flavour of the season: Naman Shaw on bagging his comeback role in Mangal Lakshmi

Naman Shaw will soon be back on TV screens as the lead of Colors’ upcoming show Mangal Lakshmi. Produced by Panorama Entertainment, the show is the Hindi remake of the popular Kannada show, Bhagya Lakshmi. Naman will be back with a never-seen-before avatar, that of a negative lead.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Naman Shaw talks about his new role, his family and his priorities now.

Read them here.

You are staging a big comeback after many years. What kept you away from acting?

My last show was in 2017. And I was very busy with my personal life. I bought a house, got married, travelled extensively, and had a baby.

What kept you busy over these years?

I was busy with my two home productions – my baby Krivaan and my production house. I wanted to give them enough time and watch them grow.

Tell us about your character in your new show Mangal Lakshmi?

I can just say that I have never played such a character before. I play Adit and he is a narcissist, a male chauvinist who consistently undermines his wife. My character aims to showcase the patriarchal and still prevalent aspects of the real-world challenges in Indian Marriages. I am super excited and looking forward to portraying this multi-headed character.

We hear it is a mighty anti-hero character. Give us an idea of what can be expected.

Anti-heroes are the flavour of this season, from Kabir Singh to Animal. It is indeed a mighty anti-hero, but a relatable character.

Are there any specific preparations you made for this role?

Yes, a week before the show I started talking to my wife rudely just to get into the character and feel the character and I got some death stare (hahaha ) and in time realized that one can never mix work & home life.

How have you handled yourself over the years as a doting husband and father?

My wife was my best friend before marriage and nothing has changed post marriage. Being a father has changed me a lot emotionally. I was not expressive nor was I so sensitive, but now I am a changed human. I just want to be with my son all the time and watch him grow.

What prompted you to take this role?

I am getting an opportunity to play an anti-hero, a character that I have never done before as I have always been a momma’s boy in all my shows. Colors is a great channel to work with. The makers Panorama are experienced makers and the minute I got an opportunity to work with the best in the business, I grabbed it.

What do you have to say about the show and its USP?

The show is a remake of a Kannada show which is already doing very well. It has a mass appeal. The characters are very relatable and the way we are shooting it, we are keeping things very natural and not over the top and that I think is the purpose of this show.