Armaan Randhawa is strong-headed and commanding: Aakash Talwar on his entry in Kumkum Bhagya

Talented actor Aakash Talwar who is presently seen in Colors’ popular show Parineetii, has recently entered the long-running Balaji Telefilms show, Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV. He plays the role of Armaan Randhawa, the husband of Khushi/ Panchi Randhawa, played by Simran Budharup.

As we know, Kumkum Bhagya recently went for a generation leap post which actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Aakash who has conveniently slipped into the new role of Armaan Randhawa in Kumkum Bhagya. As we know, he plays the role of Amit Bajwa in Colors’ Parineetii.

Talking about his new role in Kumkum Bhagya, Aakash states, “This role is very different. In Parineetii, I play the role of a husband who loves his wife a lot and never stops her from doing anything. He always makes sure that his wife is happy. He is a total family man and respects his family members. He loves his younger brother Rajeev a lot. As for Kumkum Bhagya, I have just started shooting. These are early days. I play a rich businessman, like the Ambanis. Armaan Randhawa has lost his pandal contract to RV. He does not like RV, who is marrying Purvi (Rachi Sharma) in the show. He is royal, and has worked hard to be in this slot as a businessman.”

“Armaan is a commanding personality. Business is his priority. He has many shades, and that will come up as the story unfolds. Armaan is strong-headed and commanding,” the actor adds further.

On being part of such a big show of the stature of Kumkum Bhagya, Aakash tells us, “It is a good feeling to be part of a running show. Everyone has made a place in Kumkum Bhagya. It is a challenge to find a place in viewers’ hearts now with my entry. Yes, I am part of the new story post the leap. The show has been popular, with the past generation doing wonders with the storyline. We have got the foundation and it is for us, the new actors to take this show ahead.”

As for his connect in track with that of RV (Abrar Qazi), he states, “Armaan and RV are business rivals. He wants to know more about RV, and that is how the connection will be established. I do not know whether Armaan carries his own secrets.”

On his expectations with this show, Aakash tells IWMBuzz.com, “We certainly work on TRPs week to week. I expect that every character should be given time so that the audience knows them. With experience, I will surely give my hundred per cent. The audience has loved me in my past roles. So I will want them to love this new character of mine. I hope the graph given to me of the character of Armaan gets justified with time.”

Best of luck, Aakash!!