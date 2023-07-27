ADVERTISEMENT
Ashi Singh Goes Divine In Corset Bustier Bodycon

Ashi Singh is a heartthrob diva in the entertainment world. In her latest pictures, she turned divine in a white corset bustier bodycon dress. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 08:10:28
Ashi Singh is a muse in the Telly world. She became a household name after her appearance in the show Alladin: Naam Suna Hoga as Jasmine. At present, she is winning hearts as Meet in the Zee TV show Meet. Other than that, her presence on her social media handle keeps her at the top buzz. Today her new divine avatar in a white dress is treating her fans. Read more and check out.

Ashi Singh’s Divine Look.

Meet actress shared divine vibes in her latest Instagram dump. The diva wore a white butterfly neckline corset bustier bodycon slip dress. Rosy makeup styled her look with glitter pink eyes, rosy blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Her open hairstyle complemented her appearance.

Ashi Singh posed in the picture, flaunting her gorgeousness on the sofa. She felt nice and peaceful in her divine avatar. Her divine beauty has constantly captivated her fans. In the caption, she wrote, “Feels like therapy.”

Ashi Singh’s Social Media Presence

The popular actress and social media influencer has a huge fandom on her Instagram profile. She loves to engage with her fans regularly, so she keeps sharing pictures, reels, and updates from her personal life.

Did you like Ashi Singh’s divine look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite stars.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

