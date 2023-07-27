Ashi Singh Goes Divine In Corset Bustier Bodycon

Ashi Singh is a muse in the Telly world. She became a household name after her appearance in the show Alladin: Naam Suna Hoga as Jasmine. At present, she is winning hearts as Meet in the Zee TV show Meet. Other than that, her presence on her social media handle keeps her at the top buzz. Today her new divine avatar in a white dress is treating her fans. Read more and check out.

Ashi Singh’s Divine Look.

Meet actress shared divine vibes in her latest Instagram dump. The diva wore a white butterfly neckline corset bustier bodycon slip dress. Rosy makeup styled her look with glitter pink eyes, rosy blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. Her open hairstyle complemented her appearance.

Ashi Singh posed in the picture, flaunting her gorgeousness on the sofa. She felt nice and peaceful in her divine avatar. Her divine beauty has constantly captivated her fans. In the caption, she wrote, “Feels like therapy.”

Ashi Singh’s Social Media Presence

The popular actress and social media influencer has a huge fandom on her Instagram profile. She loves to engage with her fans regularly, so she keeps sharing pictures, reels, and updates from her personal life.

Did you like Ashi Singh's divine look?