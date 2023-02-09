The Aladdin spark never can fade off! No matter what. The show had been one of the most leading amongst the youngsters. Featuring Siddharth Nigam as the title lead, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s magic still dominates the country. He was co-starred by Avneet Kaur at first, and later Ashi Singh came in replacing Kaur as Yasmine.

Since then, the two have shot to notoriety amongst the netizens. With a whopping number of fan following on their Instagram handles, the stars have always been the spark of the moment. As of now, their latest shares on Instagram are keeping us hooked.

Here’s what the two stars are up to:

Ashi Singh

A picture of Ashi Singh alongside Mohit Suchanti, her very good friend got surfaced. The stars looked stunning in their casuals going all smiles on camera. Ashi Singh looked absolutely ravishing in her graphic printed white orange blended dress. She teamed the look with long sleek hair.

Mohit on the other hand, looked perfect in his abstract printed furry pink coat. He topped the coat on his black t-shirt and denim jeans. He completed the look with spiked short hair and trimmed beard. Sharing the pictures, Mohit asserted, “Never a dull moment around this cutie ……☺️”

Here take a look-

Siddharth Nigam

The actor who’s currently busy with his upcoming big movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that also stars Salman Khan, has shared a set of candid photoshoot moments on his Instagram, leaving fans amused at their best.

In the pictures, we can see Nigam wearing a mustard yellow casual shirt that he teamed with beige pants. He kept his trimmed beard on point, and completed the look with a stylish ponytail look. Sharing the pictures, Nigam wrote, “Keep on shining 💫📸- @prashantsamtani Hairstyle- @yash_hair7682 Wearing- @gant Style and outfit- @kmundhe4442 @iconicfashionindia”

Take a look-