Ashnoor Kaur And Zain Imam Tease Fans With Their Chemistry, Soon To Appear On Screens

The talented, gorgeous, and charming Ashnoor Kaur is all set to make her comeback on small scenes after the break of three years. For the new show tentatively titled Suman Chali Sasural, the Gen-Z actress is paired alongside Zain Imam. Apart from the duo, the popular TV actress Anita Hassanandani will also play a key role in this show. However, today, the actress shared an adorable photo with Zain, teasing fans with their chemistry.

Ashnoor Kaur And Zain Imam’s Chemistry Behind-the-scenes

On Saturday, 27 July, Ashnoor re-shared the story her friend Zain Imam posted. The story features the young actress Ashnoor applying lipstick as she gets ready for her shoot. At the same time, Zain holds a mirror for the actress and takes a selfie showcasing their candid chemistry behind the scenes. With this photo, the duo also teases fans, building up the anticipation of seeing the good friends as a couple in the upcoming show on the small screen. Sharing this adorable photo, the actor wrote, “Milte hain jald aapke shehron mein @ashnoorkaur.” On the other hand, Ashnoor, re-sharing the story, further added, “Aur aapke screens pe bhi;).”

Ashnoor Kaur took a break from television for three years, which suggests she stayed away from work due to her education. She was last seen in Patiala Babes, which last aired in 2020. On the other hand, Zain Imam appeared in Faana: Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2022.