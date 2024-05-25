Ashnoor Kaur Begins Shoot For School Friends Season 3? Check Out

Ashnoor Kaur is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame as a child actress with her stints in shows like Shobha Somnath Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and others. Fans missed her on-screen appearance as she was away from work due to her academics. However, the diva is all set to make her come back with the fiction show School Friends Season 3. And it seems the shoot has already begun.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ashnoor shared a glimpse of the shoot where the actress cannot be seen but the cameraman. The cameraman looks like he is capturing a season as the trolley moves front and back. The actress didn’t mention that the shoot is being done for School Friends Season 3. But with her new project making buzz around the internet, it seems that she has already started shooting for the show. However, we are still waiting for an official announcement as this could be an ad shoot or anything else.

School Friends is an OTT web series with two successful seasons. In the upcoming season, the audience will witness a new entry: Ashnoor Kaur. It is reported that the actress will join the core cast and play a key role. In contrast, recently, Ashnoor celebrated her 20th birthday with immense love and enthusiasm.