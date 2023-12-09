Ashnoor Kaur Flaunts ‘Indo-western’ Style In Black Skirt Top With Jhumkas

Ashnoor Kaur never misses a chance to impress us with her fashion and style. The social media sensation loves to share anecdotes of her life with her fans. From traveling to new places to partying with friends and her top-notch fashion, Ashnoor shares every detail. And this time, she flaunts her ‘Indo-western’ glam in a black skirt and top.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Black Skirt And Top Glam

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ashnoor Kaur drops a video of herself where she can be seen transitioning from a casual look to ‘indo-western’ glam. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a black top with gold prints tucked in with a long, plain black skirt. Ashnoor beautifully makes this western outfits looks like traditional glam with her styling sense.

Ashnoor opts to elevate her indo-western look with the golden bangles in her hand. At the same time, the long chandbaliyan gives her an extra dose of sophistication. With the black bindi on her beautiful, dewy face, Ashnoor looks stunning. The potli handbag complements Ashnoor’s overall appearance. With her striking fashion, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress beautifully combines Indian and western styles.

Did you like Ashnoor Kaur’s indo-western look in a skirt and top? Drop your views in the comments box below.