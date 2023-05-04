ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

“Aur wo samjhe nahi ye khamoshi,” Shraddha Arya gets cryptic

Shraddha Arya shares a poetic verse on Instagram, looking absolutely stunning in gorgeous pink-white saree, check out her latest Instagram video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 10:46:18
Shraddha Arya is known for having a distinct sense of fashion. The diva whether decked up in Western avatars or perfect desi wears, the actress has never failed to astound us with her fashion look books. Owing to that, the diva has now stunned her fans on Instagram as she chose a beautiful vibrant saree look for the day, with a poetic nuance.

Check out and fall in love:

Shraddha Arya looks stunning in saree

The Kundali Bhagya actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fashion photoshoot video. In the video, we can see Arya looking absolutely gorgeous in a silk pink and white saree. The diva teamed it off with a full-sleeved floral pink blouse. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted sleek floral hairbun. For makeup, Shraddha teamed it off with dewy winged eyes, pink lips and a bindi.

Sharing the video, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Aur Wo Samjhe Nahi Ye Khamoshi Kya Cheez Hai ❤️”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Shraddha Arya is best known for her role as Preeta Arora in the popular television show ‘Kundali Bhagya.’ Her portrayal of Preeta, a strong and independent woman, has won her critical acclaim and a massive fan following. Her chemistry with her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays Karan Luthra in the show, has also been widely appreciated.

Apart from ‘Kundali Bhagya,’ Shraddha Arya has also appeared in several other television shows, including ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,’ ‘Tumhari Paakhi,’ and ‘Dream Girl.’ She has showcased her acting prowess in each of these shows, and her performances have been applauded by both critics and audiences.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

