Television | Celebrities

Ayesha Singh adds a glam flair in tie-dye midi dress, see pics

Ayesha Singh is setting the internet on fire with her stunning tie-dye style. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her fashion-forward choice of a sheer tie-dye mini ruffled dress.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 20:30:55
Tie-dye fashion is making a groovy comeback, bringing back the retro vibes in full force! This colorful trend is all about embracing your inner free spirit and adding a splash of psychedelic flair to your wardrobe. From vibrant t-shirts to funky dresses and even funky accessories, tie-dye allows you to express your individuality and create a unique style statement.

Whether you opt for a subtle pastel tie-dye or go all out with a rainbow explosion, this trend is all about embracing the fun and carefree spirit of the ’70s.

With that, television sensation Ayesha Singh is setting the internet on fire with her stunning tie-dye style. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing her fashion-forward choice of a sheer tie-dye mini ruffled dress. The eye-catching outfit featured statement long sleeves, adding a touch of drama to her look. Ayesha’s pictures also captured her enjoying a cozy ride in her swanky car, exuding confidence and style. Completing her ensemble with long wavy hair, mesmerizing eyes, and pink lips, she truly embraced the tie-dye trend with a contemporary twist.

Check out her captivating photos and get inspired by her effortlessly chic tie-dye fashion statement:

Sharing the picture, Ayesha wrote, “Don’t Hate Don’t Fight, love is all we got”

What are your views on the above style file by Ayesha Singh? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

