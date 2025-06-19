Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant and Mannat’s ‘Kalire’ moment; Will Vikrant confess his love?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) trying his best so that Mannat (Ayesha Singh) could reveal her feelings to him. He faked his marriage to Malla to make Mannat insecure. We saw Mannat in a problem when Malla tried to kill her during the mehendi celebrations. However, Vikrant saved her in a heroic way. We also wrote about Mannat being determined to know about her mother from Aishwarya.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant being fed up with the preparations for his wedding with Malla. He will decide to break the ice and reveal his inner feelings to Mannat. He will go to meet Mannat who will be arranging the Kalire for the function. Accidentally, Vikrant and Mannat will bump into each other which will result in the kalire falling on the ground. Vikrant will pick it up and will be about to place it in the tray when the kalire will touch Mannat’s hands accidentally. As we see, destiny is giving indications to Vikrant and Mannat being made for each other. However, both of them are unaware of the same.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.