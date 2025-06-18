Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat’s first big victory against Aishwarya; steals her money bag

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) fighting hard with Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) to get to know the truth from her. Gagan has joined Mannat in her mission and has been helping her, as we know. Mannat has been blackmailing Aishwarya and even trapped her in the chawl until she was rescued.

Mannat’s desire is to know from Aishwarya, about her real mother. We have seen the promo where Mannat takes Aishwarya to the cliff top, threatening to throw her down into the gushing waters below, if she did not tell her mother’s name. Mannat is shocked to hear that Aishwarya is her mother.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat demanding big money and jewels from Aishwarya. Mannat and Gagan will be clad in black with their face masked up. However, Aishwarya will tactically get Gagan caught by her men and will be about to see his face when Mannat will come to the rescue. She will not only save Gagan, but they will also succeed in taking the money bag from Aishwarya. This will mark Mannat’s first big victory against Aishwarya. It will be interesting to see if Mannat will get her answers about her mother now.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.