Mugdha Chaphekar and Ayesha Singh leaves their Instagram fans dreaming once again! The stars have gained notoriety with their work on the screen to date, and now are serving fashion goals to their fans. Being ardent social media users, the two divas have always been aced their vogue game on gram. Owing to that, the beauties have again brought in some grandeur to look up to.

Mugdha Chaphekar

The actress is currently playing as the lead in the show Kumkum Bhagya. With her brilliant chemistry alongside Krishna Kaul in the show, Mugdha has managed to churn out her acting magic on camera. As of now, she is also a leading star on Instagram. She owns a huge fan following.

Recently the actress has dropped a stylish photoshoot on her gram. In the picture, we can see her wearing a beautiful orange co-Ord set. The outfit looks equally formal and informal at the same time. It could be your perfect pick for casual hangouts, parties or formal meetings. She completed the look with wavy long hair, gorgeous dewy eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings.

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh on the other hand prompted nothing but doll like vibes in the latest picture. She looked magical as she wore a gorgeous tulle white embellished bridal gown. The actress decked the off-shoulder gown with sleek mid-parted hair, dewy eyes and nude lips. Ornamenting it with her beautiful smile, Ayesha wrote, “I do” along with a love heart emoji. Looks, like Ayesha would make the perfect bride.

