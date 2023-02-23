Nakuul Mehta is one of the most good-looking and handsome young actors that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Over the years, one important and nice thing about Nakuul Mehta has to be the fact that come what may, he’s always preferred quality ahead of quantity and that’s what we love the most about him. To tell you all a little bit about his latest successful show ladies and gentlemen, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has without any element of doubt played a huge role in helping him become the star and sensation that he is today. He’s always been a people’s favourite and when it comes to love and respect for the female gender, he’s always on top of his game there for real. While more often than not, he has interesting and progressive views about feminism, this time, his latest post has a different flavour attached to it. See below folks –

I always considered myself a feminist ally until I realized I can do better.

Watch the video to find out how i #SwitchTheSoch. Tell us how you plan to do the same and pledge that you will take all important decisions around contraception, future & family planning with your partner or future partner.

To participate in the challenge –

1. Make a reel and share it using the hashtag #SwitchTheSoch and tell me & @weareyuvaa about a ‘soch’ of yours you would like to switch.

2. Tell us what decisions would you like to take with your partner in the reel and how would taking those decisions together improve your future?

The winners will get featured on @weareyuvaa

#SwitchTheSoch #YouthKeBol #SpeakAbSpeakSab

Well, what’s your take on this post folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com