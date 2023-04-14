Baisakhi is one of the most important festivals for us: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aman Gandhi

Baisakhi is an important and joyous festival celebrated primarily in Punjab and other parts of North India. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Sikhs, who visit gurudwaras, participate in processions, and offer prayers. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aman Gandhi, who essays the role of Aayush in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, mentioned how important the festival is for him.

He said, “Baisakhi is one of the most important festivals for us as it marks a new beginning for Punjabis. Back in Delhi, we celebrated it by gathering around at our house, eating the delicious prasad, spending time with each other, and offering prayer to Wahe Guru. Since I am shooting for Bhagya Lakshmi, I won’t be able to visit my family back home, but I will surely take some time and go to a Gurdwara nearby and pray for a healthy and happy life for everyone around me. I will miss the most delicious pindi chole and Kheer that my mom makes. Hopefully, next year I will celebrate it with her. I wish everyone a very happy Baisakhi, may god bless you with all the happiness in the world.”

