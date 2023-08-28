Bali Bliss: Sunayana Fozdar's tropical glamour takes over in pink

Sunayana Fozdar just took owning Bali to a whole new level! With a flair for capturing swagger moments, this diva dropped some sensational throwback pictures that have us all dreaming of turquoise waters and pink skies.

Sunayana’s choice of attire was nothing short of show-stopping. Picture this: a stunning pink long dress that had a thigh-high slit and a shirt bodice – it’s like fashion magic. As she stood by the crystal-clear waters, she was the epitome of tropical glam, and the Bali backdrop was the perfect canvas for her to shine.

But that’s not all. Sunayana’s wavy hair danced to the rhythm of the ocean breeze, and those stylish black aviator glasses? They were the cherry on top, turning her into a beachside fashion icon. With a touch of nostalgia, Sunayana shared these fabulous moments on her social media handle, and honestly, we’re all ‘major missing’ what looks like a dreamy vacation at the Discovery Kartika Plaza in Kuta, Bali. Who wouldn’t want to swap places with her?

In her own words, she captioned the photos, “Throwback To the amazing Stay I had at @discoverykartikaplaza kuta, Bali #majormissing #kutabali #balitravel.” It’s like she’s inviting us to join her in the land of endless beauty and tranquillity. But beyond the sandy beaches and palm trees, Sunayana Fozdar has been a shining star on the Indian television scene. Known for her roles in popular shows like “Santaan,” “Laagi Tujhse Lagan,” and most notably, as the charming Anjali Bhabhi in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” she’s earned a special place in the hearts of viewers.

With her talent and charisma, Sunayana continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, both on and off the screen. Her Bali adventure is just a glimpse into the glamorous life of a woman who knows how to rock any role, whether it’s in front of the camera or by the sea.