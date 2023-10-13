Television | Celebrities

Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon dress up in black for a romantic, visually attractive sequence on the show. Check here.

It seems like the fans and loyal viewers of the Sony TV show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka will see amazing onscreen chemistry in the form of something visually spectacular on the show. As we know, Aradhana and Reyansh have entered a new phase in life and there is quite a lot of drama to come. We have seen a preview of what is coming in the form of the videos posted by the leads of the show – Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon. The beautiful Jodi again takes to social media to showcase one such memorable scene coming on the show.

The show has a romantic sequence, wherein it is tantalizingly lit and decorated. This ambience will be a well-set one for a love date or a love confession. And what’s more? The scene also has Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon twinning in black. And the colour black looks surreal on both of them!!

Shivangi is seen wearing a black saree with flairs on it. She has put on a black sequin blouse. Kushal looks dashing and really handsome in a black suit. As the song Gulabi Itra Girado plays on, the setting on the set seems to be a highly romantic one!! The question is whether the audience of the show is going to see any spectacular romantic moments in the show between Reyansh and Aradhana.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Stunning, these two look in this video!! Are you all looking forward to this romantic setup and sequence in the show?