Be A Dreamy Bridesmaid Like Sunayana Fozdar’s White Sequin Lehenga

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Sunayana Fozdar is a talented and versatile star. Apart from her presence on-screen, she has garnered massive love for her fashionista choices wherever she goes. In addition, the latest in the collection is her beautiful white lehenga with sequins. Let’s take a look.

Sunayana Fozdar’s White Lehenga

Super gorgeous! Embracing her love for ethnic outfits, Sunayana Fozdar wore a beautiful white lehenga from the shelves of the Shivali clothing brand this time. The outfit includes a sleeveless round-neck blouse embellished with sequins, stones, and green and pink threadwork. She paired her look with a matching lehenga skirt, crafted with small sequins and thread women. The net dupatta complements her appearance. The sparkling shine and divine white color look nothing short of a dreamy allure. It isn’t a good choice to capture attention with this glam as Bridesmaid.

Sunayana Fozdar adds an extra dose of charm with the matching green emerald necklace and earrings, complementing her outfit. The golden bangles look beautiful. She left her hair open and opted for winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lips to finish her overall desi look. With the striking poses, Sunayana Fozdar captures our attention, and we can’t stop gushing. So, are you picking this look for this wedding season?

Do you, too, like Sunayana Fozdar’s dreamy lehenga? Share your thoughts in the comments box.