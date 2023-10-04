Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design

Highlights

In the world of showbiz, Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai and Mouni Roy are top divas from the Television industry. They are a true fashion enthusiast and know how to uplift their glam. These divas show how to be the modern Naari this time, pairing your saree with a sultry blouse design.

Shraddha Arya’s Plunging Neckline Blouse

The plunging neckline blouse is very trendy. The deep neck details look sensuous, whatever you pair it. And the perfect example is Shraddha Arya, who styles her brown see-through sequins embellished with a brownish gown plunging neckline blouse design. The strappy sleeves look stunning with the overall glam.

Rashami Desai’s Deep V-neck Blouse

The deep V-cut neckline gives your six-yard saree elegance a modern-day sultry vibe, just like Rashami Desai in this green, deep v-neck blouse design paired with the glittery saree. The thin slip and deep neckline accentuate her beautiful shoulders and define her cl*avage.

Mouni Roy’s Low Round Neck Blouse

This simple blouse design looks captivating with a low neck, like Mouni Roy’s ivory white padded round neck blouse design with sleeveless hands; she pairs with the see-through ivory saree. This beautiful ivory style looks stunning with the diamond necklace set.

