Television | Celebrities

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design

The Television actresses Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, and Mouni Roy are fashion enthusiasts. Take cues to be modern Naari in sultry blouse neck designs. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Oct,2023 04:15:01
Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857868
  • Highlights
  • Shraddha Arya styles her saree look with a plunging blouse.
  • Rashami Desai styles her saree elegance with a v-neckline blouse.
  • Mouni Roy looks beautiful in a round-neck blouse paired with her saree.

In the world of showbiz, Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai and Mouni Roy are top divas from the Television industry. They are a true fashion enthusiast and know how to uplift their glam. These divas show how to be the modern Naari this time, pairing your saree with a sultry blouse design.

Shraddha Arya’s Plunging Neckline Blouse

The plunging neckline blouse is very trendy. The deep neck details look sensuous, whatever you pair it. And the perfect example is Shraddha Arya, who styles her brown see-through sequins embellished with a brownish gown plunging neckline blouse design. The strappy sleeves look stunning with the overall glam.

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857877

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857871

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857872

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857873

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857874

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857875

Rashami Desai’s Deep V-neck Blouse

The deep V-cut neckline gives your six-yard saree elegance a modern-day sultry vibe, just like Rashami Desai in this green, deep v-neck blouse design paired with the glittery saree. The thin slip and deep neckline accentuate her beautiful shoulders and define her cl*avage.

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857869

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857870

Mouni Roy’s Low Round Neck Blouse

This simple blouse design looks captivating with a low neck, like Mouni Roy’s ivory white padded round neck blouse design with sleeveless hands; she pairs with the see-through ivory saree. This beautiful ivory style looks stunning with the diamond necklace set.

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857876

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857878

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857879

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857880

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857881

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857882

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857883

Be The Modern Naari Like Shraddha Arya, Rashami Desai, And Mouni Roy In Sultry Blouse Neck Design 857884

Whose sultry blouse design did you like? Please tell us in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Keep it easy-peasy with simple jeans top! Pranali Rathod, Shraddha Arya & Shehnaaz Gill’s picks 857970
Keep it easy-peasy with simple jeans top! Pranali Rathod, Shraddha Arya & Shehnaaz Gill’s picks
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857619
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues
Check Out: Shraddha Arya Gets Candid With Husband Rahul Nagal, Teaches Him To Pose 857365
Check Out: Shraddha Arya Gets Candid With Husband Rahul Nagal, Teaches Him To Pose
Mouni Roy Is Living In '18th Century Paris': Vacay Goals 857336
Mouni Roy Is Living In ’18th Century Paris’: Vacay Goals
Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks 857265
Twirl this season with simple chikankari kurta! Shraddha Arya, Shivangi Joshi & Mugdha Chaphekar’s picks
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari 857150
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari

Latest Stories

Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos 857795
Sonam Kapoor Aces Style At Valentino Paris Fashion Week In Off-shoulder Cardigan, Skirt And Boots, See Photos
Tropical Fashion Goal: Tara Sutaria In Deep Neck White Kaftan Dress And Floral Bun [Photos] 857792
Tropical Fashion Goal: Tara Sutaria In Deep Neck White Kaftan Dress And Floral Bun [Photos]
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Her Sass In Black-White Striped Top And Skirt With Specs [Photos] 857789
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Her Sass In Black-White Striped Top And Skirt With Specs [Photos]
Gold Necklace Designs: Craft your jewellery like Shanaya Kapoor and Raashi Khanna 857808
Gold Necklace Designs: Craft your jewellery like Shanaya Kapoor and Raashi Khanna
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos] 857978
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos]
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma And Ankita Khare Show Love For Food from sent 857757
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma And Ankita Khare Show Love For Food from sent
Read Latest News